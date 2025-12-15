3 more Pittsburgh Riveters confirmed to return for 2026 season

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riveters SC will have Kennedy Neighbors, Sydney Lindeman, and Sierra Dupre returning for the 2026 season, as confirmed by the team.

Neighbors, Lindeman, and Dupre are set to rejoin the Riveters as the team prepares for the upcoming USL W League season. Neighbors, a forward/midfielder, brings experience from Indiana University, while Lindeman, a defender, has been a two-year starter at Towson University. Dupre, a midfielder and U.S. youth international, is committed to Clemson University.

“We are delighted to welcome back all three of the players,” Riveters head coach Scott Gibson said.

Kennedy Neighbors, 21, completed her junior season at Indiana University and was part of the Riveters’ opening day lineup last season. She started all seven matches she appeared in, recording a goal and an assist during 2025.

Sydney Lindeman, 22, is an outside back from Murrysville, Pa., and appeared in six matches for the Riveters. She scored a memorable goal in the regular-season finale against Steel City FC, netting the equalizer with a driven ball from 30 yards away.

Sierra Dupre, 17, trained with the Riveters last season but did not play due to a knee injury. She is a senior at Upper St. Clair High School and a Riverhounds Academy player, having appeared at both the U-15 and U-16 levels for the U.S. youth international teams.

The Riveters are shaping their roster for 2026, aiming to build on their Great Forest Division title and W League Playoffs berth from their first year. Fans can place season ticket deposits for the 2026 season by visiting riveterssc.com or calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

