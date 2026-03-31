North Hills senior living center employee charged with rape

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A North Hills assisted living and memory care facility is at the center of a disturbing criminal investigation. It involves an employee at Ridgecrest of McCandless Senior Living and Memory Care, who is now facing sexual assault charges against a coworker.

Following an investigation by McCandless police, they charged Diosdado Anvene Ele, 33, with four felony charges: rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault.

A criminal complaint accuses him of sexually assaulting a coworker, who has “diminished mental capabilities,” which render her “incapable of consent.”

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, told police in March that Anvene Ele exposed himself to her and touched her inappropriately in the dishwashing room and raped her in a women’s bathroom near a pool area. The victim told police she repeatedly said no, told the man to stop and pushed him off of her.

The complaint stated, “she did not know what was happening and that she was scared. ****** stated that “Dee” did not want her to say anything and that he wanted her to keep quiet.”

The complaint said several supervisors were made aware of the incident in the dishwashing area and a decision was made to move the victim out of the dishwashing area “so everyone could keep an eye on her.”

The complaint said an employee, whose job title was not listed, talked to Anvene Ele, but he denied everything.

The complaint did not specify Anvene Ele’s exact position or if he had any contact with residents.

McCandless police did not comment on the case, and Ridgecrest Senior Living and Memory Care had not responded to requests for comment as of Tuesday evening.

“Taking advantage of someone in a vulnerable position like that is just horrific, especially when you’re working alongside someone. There’s a certain level of trust you have between each other as colleagues,” said Rachel Mackenzi, who lives in the North Hills.

Police interviewed a second woman who said Anvene Ele made unwanted advances at her and tried to kiss her numerous times despite her telling him not to. He is not facing charges tied to those allegations at this time.

“I mean, it’s just appalling, especially being in a caring profession,” Mackenzie said.

“I think it’s horrible. How could that happen?” said Frank Skowron, who also lives in the North Hills. “Number one, it’s horrible that somebody did that. But number two, where is the management associated with that in making sure that something like this doesn’t happen?”

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