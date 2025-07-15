$3.5M Peters Township English Country estate property with gardens and waterfall hits the market

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa, — A 5.19-acre property with an English Country-style estate home is currently for sale in Venetia, Peters Township in Washington County for $3.5 million.

The property, which used to be a golf course, is located at 152 Justabout Rd. in the Highland Estates residential neighborhood, and it is listed for sale with Dana Christoff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - The Preferred Realty.

The property itself is surrounded by gardens, which include a private pond with a dock and cascading waterfall and a two-story barn.

