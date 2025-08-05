$3M West Shadyside home hits market for sale

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in the West Shadyside neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh for nearly $3 million.

The home, located at 700 Saint James St., is listed for sale with Pia Colucci of RE/MAX Realty Brokers. The home, which according to the listing was originally built in 1880, was fully updated and renovated in 2018-2019. The renovation included a new slate roof, copper downspouts, all mechanicals, electrical and plumbing. The home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

It features high ceilings throughout, and the windows were replaced with double-paned leaded glass made to look like the original windows. The eat-in kitchen has heated floors, as do all five of the full bathrooms. The primary suite includes a large bathroom, laundry and walk-in closet. The other second-floor bedrooms also have ensuite bathrooms. There are two vintage Murano chandeliers.

