6 people hospitalized after firefighters are called for smell of gas at local Chipotle

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Six people were hospitalized after firefighters were called to a local Chipotle for a reported smell of gas.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 4800 block of William Penn Highway in Murrysville at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Workers told Channel 11 that firefighters told five workers and a manager to go to the hospital to be checked out after they arrived.

The neighboring business said the gas smell has been an ongoing problem.

It is unclear what caused it at this time.

Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta has reached out to Murrysville firefighters and police to learn more. We are still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

