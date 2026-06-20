Advocates discuss equality during Juneteenth celebration in Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Juneteenth in Westmoreland County came with both a celebration and a message.

Community members gathered in Fairview Park to honor the holiday’s history while also discussing the ongoing fight for equality.

“We’re celebrating and rejoicing that the word came and all people were free. So we are going to take that momentum to celebrate social justice and equality, and we’re going to keep hope alive,” President of the NAACP’s Greensburg-Jeannette branch Debra Mason said.

Organizers say that while progress has been made, the push for equality remains an important part of the conversation.

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