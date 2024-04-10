Local

Aerosmith returns to Pittsburgh for farewell tour

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Rock legends Aerosmith announced their return to the road with their farewell tour, “Peace Out,” which kicks off at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Sept. 20.

The band’s final tour will pay homage to five decades of Aerosmith’s hits as they celebrate 50 years.

They previously performed in Pittsburgh for the Peace Out tour, but postponed most of their shows due to Steven Tyler’s health.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Ticketholders will receive more information via email.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates and newly added shows are on sale on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

