Airline offers service from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia for half the cost of traveling on PA Turnpike

Frontier Airlines is celebrating its upcoming launch of nonstop service between Philadelphia International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport by offering roundtrip fares between the two destinations for $36.50, half the cost of round-trip travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Nonstop service launches May 16. To take advantage of the special promotional fare, customers must book by 11:59 p.m. on April 20 for travel from May 16 through June 12.

For more information, visit FlyFrontier.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group