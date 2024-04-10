Local

Airline offers service from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia for half the cost of traveling on PA Turnpike

By WPXI.com News Staff

Frontier Airlines CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Passengers arrive for flights on Frontier Airlines at O'Hare International Airport on February 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Frontier has announced a merger with Spirit Airlines, creating what will become the fifth-largest airline in the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Frontier Airlines is celebrating its upcoming launch of nonstop service between Philadelphia International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport by offering roundtrip fares between the two destinations for $36.50, half the cost of round-trip travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Nonstop service launches May 16. To take advantage of the special promotional fare, customers must book by 11:59 p.m. on April 20 for travel from May 16 through June 12.

For more information, visit FlyFrontier.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Beaver County man found dead during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township
  • 2 suspects charged after 60-year-old man brutally attacked inside his Sewickley home
  • Mayor Gainey asked Gov. Shapiro to intervene in talks with UPMC over tax-exempt status, sources say
  • VIDEO: PPS taking Allegheny County to court over property reassessments
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read