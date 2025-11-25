AG charges two local men for cases involving AI-generated child pornography

Two local men are facing charges for cases involving child pornography that was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the arrests on Monday.

Kenneth C. Klink, 62, of Beaver Falls, is facing 66 felony charges after police say he used AI to make pornography that showed him sexually abusing children.

Joshua J. Crockett, 43, of Vestaburg, is charged with 33 felonies of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, including an artificially generated file.

“Both of these cases involved proactive investigations by our agents that uncovered vile materials depicting children being abused,” Attorney General Sunday said. “These cases illustrate the horrific side of modern technology, with one defendant sharing files online and the other defendant using AI technology to depict himself committing heinous acts.”

The investigations, both separate, were started after the AG’s Child Predator Section received tips. Investigators said they found the files on the electronic devices after getting search warrants for them.

The men are two of six people now facing charges in Pennsylvania for using AI to create child pornography.

Klink is being held on a $500,000 bail and Crockett is being held on a $750,000 bail.

