Airbnb activates anti-party technology in Pittsburgh, across the US for July 4

Airbnb is cracking down on rowdy parties during the Fourth of July.

The short-term rental property company is activating its anti-party technology across the US, including in Pittsburgh.

Officials say the goal is to reduce the risk of disruptive parties over the holiday weekend.

The technology identifies certain higher-risk bookings, helping enforce Airbnb’s year-round ban on disruptive parties. Guests whom the system redirects can still find private rooms and hotels on Airbnb.

“This is the fifth year in a row we’ve run these defenses for July 4, and last year they redirected more than 20,000 people from higher-risk bookings over the holiday weekend,” said Rog Kaiser, vice president of fraud and safety operations at Airbnb. “That kind of capability – improved year over year – is what it takes to help make the holiday great for our hosts, guests and the communities around them.”

In Pittsburgh, the system prevented about 45 people from booking an entire home listing last July 4.

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