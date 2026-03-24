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Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office serves sealed search warrant on City of Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office serves sealed search warrant on City of Pittsburgh The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office served a sealed search warrant on the City of Pittsburgh.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office served a sealed search warrant on the City of Pittsburgh.

DA Stephen Zappala’s Office said the warrant was served on Monday.

The details of the search warrant have not been released at this time.

Channel 11 is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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