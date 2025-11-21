Allegheny County projects awarded $11M in economic development, tourism grants

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Initiatives across Allegheny County are getting an injection of state funding.

Nearly $11 million was awarded on Tuesday to 92 projects in the county through the Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund.

GEDTF grants assist municipalities, authorities, councils of government and both non- and for-profit businesses.

Funded projects span housing, the arts, infrastructure and workforce development.

“This round of investment builds on our momentum across Allegheny County,” County Executive Sara Innamorato said. “Through these GEDTF awards, businesses can scale, critical housing renovation projects are supported, and cultural and community spaces that anchor our neighborhoods and downtown are elevated. We are thankful to our delegation in the State House and Senate, and to Gov. Shapiro, whose leadership ensures that these essential resources continue to fuel catalytic, community-led development.”

Click here to see a full list of awards.

