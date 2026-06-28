Allegheny County sheriff warns of jury duty phone scam

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus has issued a warning regarding a phone scam that threatens individuals with arrest for allegedly missing federal grand jury duty.

Scammers are instructing victims to deposit money into Bitcoin kiosks to clear false warrants, with one person reportedly losing more than $50,000 to the scheme.

Callers inform potential victims that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they missed a jury duty date, the sheriff’s office says. They then claim that the only way to clear this warrant is by depositing money into a Bitcoin kiosk.

After the money is deposited, victims are reportedly told to contact the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office to retrieve their funds, only to discover they have been scammed.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Friday by an individual who had been on the phone with scammers for most of the week concerning a failure to report for federal grand jury duty. Several other people also contacted the office this week, reporting similar calls but stating they refused to cooperate with the request to deposit money into a Bitcoin kiosk.

Scammers consistently use high-pressure tactics and threaten potential victims, officials say. They often demand that individuals remain on the phone and not alert anyone else about the call or its contents.

If residents receive one of these calls, they’re urged to end the call immediately. Potential victims can reach out to detectives at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office at (412) 350-4709.

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