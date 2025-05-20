Armstrong County woman uses life-changing jackpot money to make memories, give back

A year and a half after winning $3 million from a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket, an Armstrong County woman says the prize money allowed her to make valuable memories with her family.

As Channel 11 previously reported, Penny Reep bought the $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off ticket at a Chicora gas station in October 2023 while exchanging other tickets.

The money came at a perfect time, because her husband, Pat, had been diagnosed with a rare, incurable form of cancer.

“We don’t know how long we have with him. He’s no longer able to work and I’ve been trying to take care of him, but I’m also having health problems,” Penny said at the time.

In a new “Where Are They Now” series, the Pennsylvania caught back up with Penny to see how her life has changed since the big win.

Penny said she was able to take Pat to Alaska, a bucket list trip. But that’s not all — they’ve also gone to California, Nevada, Las Vegas, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Cancun.

“We’re just enjoying whatever time we have left with each other,” she said. “Winning the lottery changed our lives for the best. We’ve been able to do things, go on adventures, and most importantly, make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Penny and Pat have also used the money to help their kids by paying off they’re major expenses and setting up certificates of deposit for their grandchildren.

They’re generosity continued, helping siblings, friends and even strangers in need.

“We’ve always been the kind of people who would give someone the shirt off our back. Winning didn’t change that,” she said. “It just allowed us to give more. We’re still the same down-to-earth people we were before the win.”

Pat’s cancer battle is ongoing, and Penny says each day feels precious, since she doesn’t know how much time he has left.

“But thanks to this win, we’ve been able to live life fully and do the things we dreamed of while we still can.”

