Armstrong woman wins $3 million on PA Lottery scratch-off ticket

A commemorative check was presented to the winner of a $3 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Penny Reep, 50, of Armstrong County, said she was shocked to learn she won.

“I had a dentist appointment in Butler that Monday and stopped at Rummy Mart to exchange some winning tickets,” said Reep. “I bought one of the $10 tickets and the $30 ticket. I scratched the $30 ticket and thought, ‘I’m not seeing this right.’ When I scanned it, it said, ‘Congratulations, you won $3 million.’ I grabbed the counter and started crying. I had chest pain and it felt like my feet were coming out from underneath of me.”

The check presentation was held Thursday at Rummy Mart in Chicora, Butler County, where the winning ticket was sold. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Reep, who bought the $3 Million Diamonds and Gold ticket on Oct. 16, said this win comes at a perfect time.

“My husband has a very rare form of cancer and it’s not curable,” said Reep. “We don’t know how long we have with him. He’s no longer able to work and I’ve been trying to take care of him, but I’m also having health problems.”

Reep said the prize money gives her a chance to fulfill her husband’s dream of visiting Alaska.

“It was always a pipe dream,” said Reep. “Now, I’m going to be able to give him everything he’s always wanted.”

“We are going to stay the same people,” added Reep. “We will continue living in our house and invest the money, but now we will have memories for a lifetime.”

