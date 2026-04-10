Authorities seize suspected drugs & stolen gun from New Castle home, vehicle parked outside

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Authorities seized suspected drugs and a stolen gun while executing a search warrant in New Castle on Thursday.

According to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, several people were detained during the search in the 700 block of Castle Street.

Officials say one person, Ben Tolbert, was found with:

A baggie containing suspected heroin/fentanyl (4.2 g);

A baggie containing suspected crack cocaine (13.5 g);

Ruger LCP .380 that had previously been reported stolen; and

$40 in U.S. currency

Inside the house, authorities reportedly found:

22.5 g of suspected heroin/fentanyl;

42.2 g of suspected cocaine/crack cocaine

14.5 g of suspected methamphetamine

21 Suboxone strips

107.8 g of various gabapentin pills

21.4 g of suspected marijuana

24 various THC cartridges

Also, authorities searched a vehicle parked outside the house, which reportedly contained:

Baggie containing five oxycodone hydrochloride pills (3.5 g);

3.0 g of suspected cocaine; and

6 g of suspected marijuana.

Officials say three other people were taken to the Lawrence County Jail on outstanding bench warrants: Justin Pannutti, Matthew Jones and Maranda Bookamer.

Tolbert was tas taken to the LCJ on a state police detainer. He’s charged with persons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, officials say.

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