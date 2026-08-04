Baldwin-Whitehall School District appoints new middle school principal

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The Baldwin-Whitehall School District has appointed a new principal for its middle school.

Dr. David Muench has been appointed as the new principal of J. E. Harrison Middle School in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Muench brings 29 years of experience in public education to the position.

He previously served for nearly 16 years as the principal of Independence Middle School in the Bethel Park School District, where officials say he worked on expanding academic supports, strengthening instruction and improving teacher collaboration.

Muench attended Slippery Rock University, where he majored in special and elementary education.

He expressed belief that middle school students often have a lot of pressure and believes he can help students become the best versions of themselves by acknowledging their successes.

“In celebrating accomplishments that are rooted in goals for our own growth, we can build a sense of personal pride that transcends a student’s school career and sets a recipe for lifelong learning and satisfaction. I think this is particularly key with middle schoolers who are constantly ‘sizing themselves up’ to one another in a time where they feel very uncertain. It’s about being the best you and that this ‘you’ has an extreme amount of value,” Muench said.

Superintendent Dr. Randal A. Lutz celebrated Muench’s experience.

“Throughout his career, Dr. Muench has shown a commitment to creating schools where students are known, supported, challenged and connected,” Superintendent Dr. Randal A. Lutz said. “He understands that middle school students need clear expectations, meaningful relationships, strong communication and a school environment that helps them build confidence and independence.”

He will lead the middle school alongside newly appointed assistant principals Alex Bowman from the South Fayette Township School District and Carly Lutz, who served as a teacher at Whitehall Elementary School.

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