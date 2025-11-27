Bands of snow continue through Friday

PITTSBURGH — Cold and snow stick around through Friday with wind chills in the teens and lower 20s.

Lake effect snow bands will continue to slide south toward Pittsburgh with isolated bands bringing accumulating snow and icy spots on untreated surfaces.

Higher snow totals are still expected along I-80, but several inches of fresh snow are possible where persistent lake effect bands set up in Beaver and Butler counties.

Snow showers will gradually end through the day Friday, but the cold air doesn’t budge with highs struggling to get back above freezing.

Saturday will start dry, but the next system will quickly move in late, bringing another round of snow through Sunday morning. Untreated surfaces will be slick, so allow some extra time as you head out. Warmer temperatures will change the snow to rain for most areas through the evening.

Get the latest live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group