Bank of America to expand Pittsburgh footprint with new Greensburg location

The second-biggest bank in the U.S. is increasing its retail footprint in the Pittsburgh area, branching out in an adjacent county.

Bank of America is planting its flag at a former TGI Fridays restaurant building in Hempfield Square, a shopping plaza at 6220 Route 30 in Greensburg. BofA is currently doing an interior fit out with the aim of opening before year-end. The full-service financial center will have a drive-thru ATM and will have Merrill Financial Solutions advisors, senior bankers, relationship bankers and a manager on site every day. The restaurant closed in late 2024.

It will be the first BofA branch in Westmoreland County. At present, the closest location to the county is the Monroeville branch that opened in late 2024.

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