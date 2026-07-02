Beaver County community sweats it out during day-long blackout amid high temperatures

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — The power is back on in New Brighton, but it was a steamy 24 hours for hundreds of people.

“Not great to be honest,” Kaden Powell told Channel 11 about the experience.

He says temperatures inside his home reached about 90 degrees.

“We, thankfully, have a generator running a couple of appliances so inside certain rooms it’s not horrible, but in the rest of the house, it’s sweltering,” he said.

Powell was one of hundreds of customers dealing with outages in the borough.

Outages also led multiple businesses to shut down for the day.

According to a post on the borough’s Facebook page, the outage was due to a “cable failure.”

We reached out to Duquesne Light about the issue and were told -

“This outage presented some unique challenges that extended our restoration efforts, but our crews were ultimately able to identify and implement a solution. We understand the heat has made this situation especially difficult for customers, and we appreciate their patience.”

Still, Powell says he’d like to see improved communication with customers in the future.

“There’s elderly people. [There are] pets. It’s not just an issue for us. It’s an issue for everybody.

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