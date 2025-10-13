Beloved great-grandmother murdered by man police say was not a U.S. citizen 

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man who police say stabbed a 66-year-old woman to death inside her North Braddock apartment gave police fake identification. ICE agents confirmed Victor Estrella Cordero is from the Dominican Republic.

He is now charged with criminal homicide in Faith Henley’s murder and booked into the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man charged with homicide in stabbing death at North Braddock senior apartment community,

Police say surveillance video from inside the victim’s senior apartment community shows several people coming and going over the course of three days, but one man, Estrella Cordero, never leaves. Police say some of the clothes he’s wearing on video were found inside Faith Henley’s apartment, covered in blood.

Henley’s sister, Camillia Henley, says she’s disgusted someone would be capable of murdering her sister, who is a mother of 10.

“She just had a heart of gold,” Camillia said. “For someone to do that to her. That’s crazy, sickening. Just a beautiful person. Would let anyone stay with her. Do anything for anybody.”

Court paperwork says Cordero called 911 and gave police fake identification before ICE agents confirmed he’s from the Dominican Republic and is not a U.S. Citizen.

Police say 66-year-old Henley was found with multiple stab wounds and a crime scene that showed she fought back.

Police say Estrella Cordero used to date the victim’s daughter and came by the apartment to pick up $400 he was owed.

Detectives say inside her Shady Park Place apartment, “Henley had multiple dog leashes affixed to her wrists and ankles,” and an “empty bottle of rubbing alcohol, Comet cleaner, and a black handle steak knife.”

We reached out to the Allegheny County Jail. They tell Channel 11 that anyone booked into the jail without bond, regardless of immigration status, will remain behind bars until their case is resolved.

Detectives say Cordero used a key to get into Henley’s apartment and was wearing the same sweatshirt that was later found covered in blood.

“Just keep the Henley family in your prayers,” Camillia said. “We need all the prayers in the world.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group