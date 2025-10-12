Man charged with homicide in stabbing death at North Braddock senior living facility

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man is charged with criminal homicide after a woman was stabbed to death at a North Braddock senior living facility.

Allegheny County police say they were called to Shady Park Place on Lobinger Avenue at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Police found a woman dead from multiple stabbed wounds when they arrived.

Victor Ramon Estrella Cordero, 28, of Braddock, was charged in connection to her death on Sunday.

Cordero is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Family members tell Channel 11 the victim was 65-year-old Faith Henley, a mother of 10 children.

“She just had a heart of gold,” her sister Camillia Henley said. “For somebody to do that to her, that’s crazy. It’s sickening.”

Channel 11 is working on obtaining court paperwork to learn more about what happened.

