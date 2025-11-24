Beloved preschool teacher and her family escape fire, but lose everything inside

OAKMONT, Pa. — A family in Oakmont lost their home after a devastating weekend fire.

Flames tore through the California Avenue home early Saturday morning. The smoke detectors did not go off, giving the family very little time to get their two children out safely.

We’re learning that the Schwiegers live in the home. Vanessa Schwieger is a beloved preschool teacher at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church.

“They were lucky to escape with their lives,” Director of Preschool Ministries, Karin Miller tells Channel 11. “Unbelievable. How do you even process all of it - to go from planning Thanksgiving and the holidays coming up to losing everything and starting from scratch.”

Pictures from inside the Schwiegers’ home are jaw-dropping. The walls are gutted, the kitchen is blackened and everything in the house is so charred it’s hard to make out what you’re looking at.

At Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, Vanessa’s class is missing their teacher. Her classroom, called the Awesome Alligators, highlights her creativity and love for teaching.

“She just has the biggest heart,” Miller added. “Super warm and friendly - incredibly artistic.”

Miller says Vanessa has given so much to her students, their families and the community, and now she needs help.

“Couldn’t be anyone more deserving,” Miller said. “She really has a huge heart, lots of love for the kiddos and teachers here at the preschool.”

The family is also praising their beloved cats, Jimmy and Maeve, who woke them up when the smoke detectors didn’t go off. The family says they died in the fire as their heroes.

The Fire Marshal says as of right now, the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

If you would like to help, here’s a link to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Friends say monetary donations are most helpful since the family is still assessing what they need.

