Oakmont home sustains serious damage in overnight fire

OAKMONT, Pa. — An Oakmont home was seriously damaged in an overnight fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to a home on California Avenue before 2:30 a.m.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC reports that when its crews got on scene, they found flames shooting out the back of the house. It took around an hour for the fire to be brought under control.

Photos posted by firefighters show extensive damage to the home’s kitchen.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

