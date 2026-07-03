Big Butler Fair kicks off, celebrating 170 years

The 170th Big Butler Fair officially kicked off Friday!

Organizers told Channel 11 it’s one of the biggest fairs they’ve ever had.

A lot of planning went into the fair this year, given that it’s not just their 170th year but also America’s 250th anniversary.

Organizers say they have more fireworks for Saturday night than ever before, and they’re looking forward to seeing everyone come out for all of the big events.

“Tonight we start our grandstand events with truck and tractor pulls. Tomorrow (Saturday) night is a car cruise, along with our biggest fireworks display yet. Sunday is a school bus demo derby, Monday’s a car demo derby, Tuesday is Figure 8 racing, Wednesday and Thursday are truck and tractor pulls, Friday is a rodeo, and Saturday is a Larry Fleet concert,” Big Butler Fair Vice President Clint Cehily said.

Big Butler Fair Queen Rylee Colteryahn said there is also a lot of fun for young kids to enjoy as well.

“Here on Wednesday, we have our ‘Meet the Commodity Queens’ event where our whole court, and other visiting queens from around Western PA, we all come together,” Colteryahn said. “There are arts and crafts for the younger kids, there’s cookies, drinks, so it’s a great time to see the younger generation and be the role model. Everything’s red, white and blue-themed. It’s going to be big.”

It’s going to be hot this weekend for the fair. Organizers and ambassadors of the fair are encouraging everyone to be careful, drink plenty of water and get out of the sun when you can.

“(There will be) a lot of crowds,” Big Butler Fair Princess Rachel Katsko said. “It’s probably going to be busy. I’d be prepared for the heat, too. It’s supposed to be a little cooler, but you never know what it’s going to be.”

“Drink plenty of fluids while they’re here. There are tents and benches available for rest,” Cehily added.

Some families were already prepared. Channel 11 saw the Martincek family early Friday afternoon with plenty of water and even portable fans on their child’s stroller.

“(We’re) just doing what we can to enjoy getting outside, getting outdoors, running these guys around and surviving the heat as long as we can,” Kevin Martincek said. “(We have) plenty of waters ready to go and looking for some cold treats while we’re here too.”

“It’s going to be a great time,” his wife, Ali, said.

There are countless animals to see in the barns, from goats and sheep to chickens and horses.

There’s all of the different fair food. If you can think of something to fry, they might have it!

Channel 11 spoke with a few families about what brought them out to the first day of the Big Butler Fair Friday, and one of the most common answers is it’s a tradition.

“Mostly came out to see the animals; we’re a little bit early for the rides, so just coming out, spend our day off at the fair,” said Tom Schneider of Cranberry. “I think we’ve come every year these guys have been around. Just a tradition at this point. Nice day out at the fair, and these guys don’t get to see a lot of animals out in the suburbs.”

The Big Butler Fair runs until Saturday, July 11. For more information on events at the fair, click here.

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