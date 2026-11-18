UPDATE: The restaurant was allowed to reopen Nov. 13, according to the Allegheny County Department’s website.

A wing restaurant in Allegheny County was ordered closed after inspectors found a sewage backup inside.

The Big Shot Bob’s location on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills was shut down on Friday.

According to an inspection report from the Allegheny County Health Department, there’s an active sewage backup in the food preparation/warewashing areas.

Inspectors say when the three-bowl sink is used, the sewage backup occurs and spills onto the floor. Because of the backup, the restaurant also lacks the means to wash, rinse and sanitize food contact surfaces.

The restaurant will remain closed until the backup is addressed and the area is disinfected/sanitized, among other requirements.

Channel 11 visited the restaurant Saturday. The lights were off, and a sign in the window read “Closed by order of the Allegheny County Health Department” and “Conditions pose a serious health risk.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group