Blind man among those asking PRT to pause proposed cuts, CEO calls for more funds from lawmakers

PITTSBURGH — Community groups and riders are calling on Pittsburgh Regional Transit to pause its plans for proposed cuts.

The changes would significantly change transit access across the region. 35% of the service is on the chopping block.

Cuts like this could have a massive impact on people like Brian Hatgelakas.

“Cutting the service is like throwing away the key,” Brian Hatgelakas.

He is blind and depends on public transit to get around. At a public hearing on Friday, he begged Pittsburgh Regional Transit to use its reserves to buy some time to secure more state funding.

“Please, so I don’t lose my independence in PA and so I don’t have to leave Pittsburgh,” Hatgelakas said.

He was joined by a room full of Pittsburgh for Public Transit members. The group, with the help of local legislators, introduced two bills that would restore service to 2019 levels and expand it in smaller communities.

“We are done with decline, and we fight for new state investment for the service we deserve and not merely the status quo,” said Pittsburghers for Public Transit Executive Director Laura Chu Wiens.

They’ve sent more than 200,000 letters to elected officials, objecting to PRT’s proposed budget, which would cut service and implement a 9% fare hike, starting in February.

“We know the damage that this will cause. Riders stranded. Businesses hit. Communities disconnected, and significantly. But one we don’t discuss a lot is draconian cuts to the access network, which makes life possible throughout our region,” said PRT CEO Katherine Kelleman.

Kelleman said the cuts are not final but are inevitable without state funding.

“Every day without a state budget creates more uncertainty. And next month, September, our board may be forced to act. We’re hopeful lawmakers will do the right thing and support public transit throughout the Commonwealth. But hope alone doesn’t keep the buses running,” said Kelleman.

