PRT proposes major service cuts, fare increases due to lack of state funding

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced proposed service cuts and a fare increases to help offset its projected $100 million budget deficit.

PRT said state funding is no longer able to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s second-largest transit agency.

The 35% service cut and 25-cent fare increase would go into effect in February 2026. ACCESS, PRT’s contracted paratransit service, would see a 62% reduction in its service and a 20% increase in fares.

The proposed fare increase of 25-cents would raise the base fare to $3, which PRT says would be among the most in the country.

The impacts of service cuts that would be primarily felt across the community, include:

40 bus routes and the Silver Line would be eliminated completely.

Service frequency on 53 bus routes and the Red Line would be reduced.

19 municipalities and three Pittsburgh neighborhoods would lose service completely.

No service after 11 p.m.

Funding to support extra service for sporting events, concerts, and the 2026 NFL Draft would not exist.

In addition to eliminating 40 bus routes and the Silver Line, PRT would be forced to reduce service by at least 30% on 33 bus routes and the Red Line and make smaller cuts to 20 additional routes, according to a release from the agency.

Nineteen municipalities in Allegheny, Beaver, and Westmoreland counties, including Ambridge, Ben Avon, East McKeesport, Glenfield, and Trafford, and the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Banksville, Ridgemont, and Swisshelm Park, would lose service altogether. The 28X-Airport Flyer would terminate in Carnegie.

PRT would also close two bus garages, the Wabash Tunnel and 10 park-and-ride lots. The Bus Line Redesign, which PRT had hoped would increase transit access and improve efficiency, would not be implemented.

“This truly is a sad day for our region. Public transit is a lifeline for communities throughout and we are not taking this proposal lightly. We have warned that we would face service cuts and fare increases without new funding for the past year, and we remain committed to continuing to fight for the service Allegheny County deserves,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “This isn’t just a Pittsburgh problem. This is an issue facing transit agencies across the Commonwealth. We are not asking Harrisburg to bail us out. We’re asking state lawmakers to ensure that the taxes they receive from Allegheny County come back to Allegheny County.”

If the proposal is approved by PRT’s Board next Friday, the agency would begin asking for public feedback on March 31 and hold three public hearings in April, May and June before the board adopts next year’s budget in July.

“We started this process early to make sure riders have a voice and a say on these service cuts and fare increases,” Kelleman said. “Our hearts break today knowing there could be significantly less service that connects people to their world. We know these cuts are devastating and we plan to do everything in our power to prevent them from happening.”

PRT’s Chief Development Officer Amy Silbermann described the cuts as “brutal.”

“Less public transit means less access to jobs, schools, and businesses, and more traffic, demand for parking, and pollution caused by more cars on the road,” Silbermann said.

PRT said it filled a $50 million budget gap this year using its reserve fund, but with the expected deficit of $100 million and without a new source of state funding, the reserves are not enough this year.

“Although Act 89 of 2013 provided a long-term funding solution for Pennsylvania transportation programs (highways, bridges and mass transit), PRT’s share has not increased in over a decade. Rising costs due to inflation, healthcare, and other operational expenses have widened the gap. Federal COVID-19 relief funding temporarily delayed the crisis, but those funds have now been exhausted,” PRT said in the release.

Gov. Shaprio’s recent proposal to increase the public transit share of the state sales tax could generate an additional $40 million for PRT, but would fall short with what they need to maintain current service.

“This is a crisis, not just for PRT, but for people across Allegheny County. Even if you don’t ride public transit, you likely know and rely on someone who does,” Kelleman said, encouraging all riders and stakeholders to participate in the public comment process. “We hope that our voices are heard in the state Capital and we’re able to bring greater investment to public transit back home.”

