Boy, 12, hit by vehicle in Hazelwood

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh police and EMS were called to the intersection of Emahlea Street and Hazelwood Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said he may have a broken leg.

Initial investigation showed the boy exited a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and ran into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

