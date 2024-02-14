Boy, 12, hit by vehicle in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH — A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh police and EMS were called to the intersection of Emahlea Street and Hazelwood Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said he may have a broken leg.

Initial investigation showed the boy exited a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and ran into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group