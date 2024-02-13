‘We’re all hurting’: Friend of man killed during argument with his girlfriend’s father speaks out

PITTSBURGH — Friends of Adam Koné are trying to make sense of his death.

They say he was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a house near the border of Pittsburgh’s Overbrook and Carrick neighborhoods.

“I’m going to miss him. A lot,” said Anthony Brown, who was a friend of Koné for more than a decade. “He was family and we’re hurting right now, his whole family — family, friends, we’re all hurting. It’s a big, big loss for us.”

Pittsburgh Police say the shooting was the result of an argument between two men: a father and his daughter’s boyfriend.

Officers took the father into custody.

They say the victim was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

“It was just a situation between him and his girlfriend’s father and that’s all we know so far, right now. They got in an argument, that’s it. That’s really all we know,” Brown said.

Brown says he’s been in touch with Koné's family, as well as his girlfriend.

“She’s devastated. She lost her boyfriend and she lost her father almost, I mean, it’s a real bad, bad situation. We’re all here for her. We feel for her,” Brown said.

According to Brown, music is what brought him and Koné together. Now, it’s just part of the legacy he’s leaving behind.

“We both rapped. I rapped but he did a lot of other things, he played instruments, he did rock, he did rap, he sang, he did everything. He was very, very talented,” Brown said. “He was just a kind soul and it’s a tragedy what happened to him.”

Police have not released the name of the shooter and charges have not yet been filed.

