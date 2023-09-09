Breeze introduces nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles

PITTSBURGH — Breeze is introducing a new nonstop flight from Pittsburgh International Airport and is offering it at a reduced fare for a limited time.

The flight goes from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles International on Mondays and Fridays.

Through September 18, travelers can get a one-way ticket for $99, thanks to an introductory fare from Breeze. The fare applies for travel through March 7, 2024, and some dates don’t qualify for the discount.

Breeze has been serving Pittsburgh travelers since 2021 and now has five year-round nonstop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport. It also offers seasonal service to eight other destinations.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group