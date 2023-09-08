Local

SKYLIGHTS 2023: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 2

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI Skylights 2021 Skylights is Channel 11's coverage of high school football in western Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group)

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2023 season continues Friday with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.

Here are the games we’re covering Friday on Skylights:

  • McKeesport at Belle Vernon
  • Upper St. Clair at Baldwin
  • Penn-Hills at Pine-Richland
  • Plum at Shaler

You can see the scores below for all of the games:

