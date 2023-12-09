Brentwood Borough issues new ordinance cracking down on parking on sidewalks

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Brentwood Borough is cracking down on people parking on sidewalks with a new ordinance.

Starting January 1, drivers who park fully or even partially on sidewalks could be ticketed by Brentwood Police.

“I think that’s going to hurt a lot of people on the side streets,” said Brentwood resident Chad Sitar.

Sitar is concerned about people who live on narrow neighborhood streets.

“If you don’t have a driveway, half the people park on the shoulder or whatever,” Sitar said.

People pointed out that the reason drivers park on sidewalks is to allow more space for cars to fit down tight streets.

“It’s just harder to get through there,” another resident said. “It’s going to be tighter, especially with two-way traffic if it’s not a one-way street, then it becomes very difficult.”

The ordinance states Brentwood Borough is “committed to ensuring safe and convenient pedestrian access to local schools, shops, and transit stops.”

First-time offenders will be fined $15.

The penalties increase to $25, $50, $75, and $100 dollars for repeat violations — and multiple days illegally parked in the same spot could mean multiple fines.

“I think it’s another way for them to make a little extra revenue,” Sitar said.

Police will not begin officially issuing tickets until the New Year, but throughout December officers will be handing out warnings when they spot cars on sidewalks.

