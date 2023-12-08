Police searching for burglars who broke into at least 6 South Hills Dunkin’ Donuts

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police from multiple South Hills communities have been searching for the burglars who broke into at least six Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru windows stealing thousands of dollars.

One of the suspects was caught in the act this week around 4 a.m., diving head-first out of a window in handcuffs to try and get away.

Police arrested George Duvall, one of the suspects suspected in multiple Dunkin’ drive-thru burglaries.

Police say on Nov. 26, two men in gloves and face masks broke through drive-through windows, cut through safes with an electric grinder, stealing thousands of dollars.

Outside of the Peters Township Dunkin’ on Thursday, customers reacted to the arrest.

“Desperate I’d say it’s an act of desperation, unfortunately, a lot of people are desperate but never really an excuse to do something like that,” Mac McAdoo said.

McAdoo said he will be praying for the suspect because he’s been there himself.

“Crime never pays, I did 15 years in prison. I robbed a bank,” he said.

Duvall is in the Washington County Jail facing a number of felony charges with more pending from other departments.

Police are still searching for the second suspect who was involved in some of the burglaries. Channel 11′s Cara Sapida talked to Bethel Park police and Canonsburg police as well, they also are investigating.

