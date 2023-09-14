Browns to debut new all white uniforms against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns will debut a new all-white uniform combination against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football, the team announced earlier this summer.

The combinations depict a new white helmet with an orange stripe down the middle. They will be paired with the team’s already existing throwback uniforms that they wore as an alternate uniform in 2021. While the Steelers game will be the first time they will be worn, they will also wear them two other times in Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets.

