Browns to debut new all white uniforms against Steelers

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns will debut a new all-white uniform combination against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football, the team announced earlier this summer.

The combinations depict a new white helmet with an orange stripe down the middle. They will be paired with the team’s already existing throwback uniforms that they wore as an alternate uniform in 2021. While the Steelers game will be the first time they will be worn, they will also wear them two other times in Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets.

