Winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Sept. 13 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 22-30-37-44-45, and the red Powerball 18 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Smoker Friendly at 5325 Route 8 in Richland Township earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Visit palottery.com for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group