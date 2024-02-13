Bullet found at Valley High School in New Kensington prompts lockdown

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County high school was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a live round was found.

New Kensington-Arnold School District superintendent Christopher Sefcheck in a letter to families says the lockdown was lifted after police searched the premises and reviewed surveillance footage, finding no additional rounds or weapons.

Classes have resumed and students and staff are continuing scheduled activities.

