Cafe Raymond announces second Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH — Cafe Raymond announced plans to open a location in Brentwood, marking the restaurant’s first expansion beyond Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The new Brentwood location will serve Cafe Raymond’s well-known breakfast, brunch and lunch menu items. Cafe Raymond, in a statement, shared that renovations are expected to begin soon, with plans for the restaurant to open later this year.

The Brentwood location will be located at 4131 Brownsville Road, across from Brentwood Towne Square, a retail hub in the area. Cafe Raymond will be taking over the location of the Crack’d Egg, a restaurant that fought back against Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic.

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