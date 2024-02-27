Car-sized sinkhole shuts down part of McKeesport road

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a portion of an Allegheny County road.

The sinkhole is in front of the McKeesport Presbyterian Church, along Versailles Avenue near the intersection with Union Avenue.

A Channel 11 photographer says the deep sinkhole is about the size of a car. It’s currently surrounded by cones and caution tape.

Road crews were not yet out at the scene when our crew was. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.

