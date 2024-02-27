New Sewickley Township police officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop

ECONOMY BOROUGH, Pa. — A New Sewickley Township police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Economy Borough on Monday evening.

The officer was outside of his vehicle when he was hit at around 8:30 p.m. at a roundabout at Dunlap Hill Road, Freedom Crider Road and Route 989, Beaver County 911 confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer stopped and remained at the scene.

The officer’s condition is not known at this time.

