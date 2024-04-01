Local

Career Fair to be held in Beaver County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Entrance at the Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca

 

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A Job and Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at the Beaver Valley Mall in Center Township.

Representatives from more than 60 companies as well as colleges, trade schools and apprenticeship training programs will be available to discuss employment and training opportunities.

The fair is sponsored by PA CareerLink Beaver County and Job Training for Beaver County Inc.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 killed, infant among 3 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash
  • Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida
  • Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County
  • VIDEO:Air travel hits new record as Spring break and Easter travelers collide at Pittsburgh’s airport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read