Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida

Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton turned himself into Hillsborough County Police and was arrested on Sunday, the County Sheriff’s Office announced. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Hillsborough County, Fl. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton turned himself into Hillsborough County Police and was arrested on Sunday, the County Sheriff’s Office announced. Sutton’s attorney notified the police that Sutton would turn himself in, and he did so on Sunday at 8:24 p.m.

The Detroit Lions released Sutton after a warrant for his arrest was publicized in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week on a domestic violence charge.

Sutton, 29, has been wanted by police for three weeks after an alleged domestic violence incident. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department announced earlier this month that they were searching for Sutton. The Lions said that they time were investigating the matter. Their next update came last Thursday afternoon with his release.

Sutton was wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, defined in the Florida statutes as when a person “knowingly and intentionally, against the will of another, impedes the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of a family or household member or of a person with whom he or she is in a dating relationship, so as to create a risk of or cause great bodily harm by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the other person or by blocking the nose or mouth of the other person.” It is a third-degree felony.

