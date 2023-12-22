Carrick business owner giving back a year after ceiling collapse destroyed inventory

PITTSBURGH — A full circle moment for a business owner who lost everything last Christmas to this year being able to give back to the community that supported him through a difficult time.

“Last year around the time I didn’t have any merchandise to give out to anybody my store was in shambles,” said Anthony Harris, owner of UDIGG Apparel.

Last year Channel 11 News spoke with Harris when his ceiling collapsed after frozen pipes burst, destroying much of his inventory.

Now this year, in a new location, lines wrapped around the corner as Harris gave out free winter coats.

“This year around the same time, I can give back I feel like there was a purpose,” Harris said.

When we asked Harris why a coat drive, he said it’s simple every kid needs and deserves a warm winter coat. This afternoon he did just that handing out dozens of pink, green, and black bubble coats all branded with the UDIGG logo.

“I see a lot of kids [wearing] their older brother’s stuff or may be wearing two hoodies, and I feel like I can help then I am trying to help and fill in that gap for them,” Harris explained. “That’s what I really want every kid to have a coat and something under the Christmas tree.”

Harris said aside from the coats, he hopes that the kids learn a valuable lesson that when you can, in whatever way, give back.

“They may see me and it gives them motivation- maybe not to do clothes - but to do whatever they want to do in life,” he said.

