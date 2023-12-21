‘A huge heart’: Owner of Lower Burrell pub remembered as charitable man with big personality

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — The owner of Mogie’s Bar and Restaurant who was shot and killed Thursday morning is being remembered by his community.

If you live in Lower Burrell or the nearby surrounding communities, you likely have heard of David Magill, better known as “Mogie.”

“His personality couldn’t fit in that building. This man had a huge personality. A huge heart for others,” Mogie’s friend, Marcie Leo told Channel 11.

>> Owner of Lower Burrell pub shot, killed outside of business; suspect in custody

In addition to owning Mogie’s Bar and Restaurant off of Leachburg Road, he was widely known for his charity work — specifically with Back the Blue, and the Officer Brian Shaw Foundation, an organization created to help first responders and honor the lives of fallen officers.

“Just amazing what he did for the families of fallen heroes. And he himself was a hero. If his children could hear that, your dad was a hero,” she added.

State Representative Jill Cooper sent out a statement about his death, saying in part,

“He appreciated the sacrifice and dedication of all those who made our communities safe. To him, “Back the Blue” was much more than a catchphrase for the back of a t-shirt. Today is certainly a dark day.”

Paul and Marcie Leo said Mogie was becoming more spiritual, and texted them just this morning — asking where he should get a Bible.

“He said to me in response, ‘I want to sit and read it, so I’ll get a hard copy,’ He wanted to have it in his hands, not just his phone. That was at 8:35 a.m. An hour later, [my husband] came in, and told me he had been shot.”

For the Leo’s, it will be a text message they’ll never forget.

“He just went above and beyond. To lend a hand at things. It’s hard to stand right across the street. He’s the kind of guy who would just step up,” Paul said.

State Representative Abby Major also made a statement that said:

“I am absolutely sick over the loss of my friend Mogie this morning. Even though he could be quite controversial at times, he had a pure heart and was dedicated to serving the community of Lower Burrell - especially the police. His volunteer work with groups such as Back the Blue and the Shaw Foundation.. he cannot and will not ever be replaced. I think it’s so very telling that his murder literally shut down the government in the City of Lower Burrell today and I have no doubt he would have some snarky comment to make about that.

“Mogie called and sent me texts on a regular basis to complain about the LCB, so much so that we connected him with someone in LCB directly, whom I had to inform of his untimely murder today as well. I think that Mogie would be pleased to know that at least one person at the LCB is mourning his loss today and have a snarky comment about that as well.

“When Lower Burrell was added to my district, he was one of my first and biggest supporters and I am forever grateful for everyone he introduced me to and his hard work helping me get established there. I will miss getting sarcastic texts from him about my mailers, or from inside my Lower Burrell office while I’m in Harrisburg, picking on my staff and drawing mustaches on my flyers... Always with a [four-leaf clover] at the end. I can’t even count how many meetings I had there at the restaurant and he would just come sit and join us. Mogie, Lower Burrell will not be the same without you!

“Please say a prayer for his family, I cannot imagine what they are going through! What a devastating loss for them and for our community as a whole.”

The City of Lower Burrell posted the following statement to its Facebook page:

“The City of Lower Burrell is grieving today with the tragic loss of not only one of our city’s business owners, but our good friend, David Magill.

“Mogie was a friend to all of us here at The City of Lower Burrell and an avid supporter of our Lower Burrell Police Department.

“His willingness to always pitch and help with any cause that was near and dear to his heart, especially the Back the Blue events, will go unmatched and we will forever be for grateful for his generosity and kindness that he has shown to us during our own dark times.

“Our prayers go out to his family, especially his children, with whom we know he loved with everything that he was made of, as he told us so on many occasions.

“Rest in Eternal Peace to our friend, Mogie. Saint Patrick’s Day in Lower Burrell will never be the same without you.”

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said there is an active and ongoing investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group