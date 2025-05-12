Channel 11 questions former school staff member accused of showing nude photos to students

LATROBE, Pa. — A former residential school employee accused of showing naked and sexually explicit photos to minors in her care was set to face a judge Monday for the first time since charges were filed.

However, that hearing was postponed.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek was the only reporter at the district courthouse where Samantha Jamison, a former employee of the Outside In school in Bolivar was scheduled to have her hearing.

He asked her about the accusations as she was leaving court.

“Samantha, do you have any comment?” Havranek asked as Jamison left the courthouse.

“She doesn’t have any,” her attorney, Gregory Swank.

“We have one. Bye,” interjected a man who was with Jamison.

In March, troopers said Jamison took a student resident to the emergency room after a fight at the school in October. In a room there, police said she showed the boy a nude photo of her while she was scrolling her phone, slowing down on the picture, and “fishing for compliments.”

Another incident happened at a Med Express with another student resident.

Police said they found nude photos on her phone in the recently deleted folder, despite them saying Jamison denied having any on her phone.

Troopers said when they searched Jamison’s phone, they also found an inappropriate photo taken at the school.

“Did you show those photos to those kids who were in your care?” Havranek asked Jamison.

“Don’t say anything,” Swank interjected.

Jamison remained quiet at the request of her lawyer, despite Havranek asking several questions. But then, the unidentified man who was with Jamison swatted his hat at Havranek’s face, hitting him on the right cheek.

“Don’t touch him,” Swank told the man.

“Did you just hit me with your hat?!” Havranek asked after being hit.

“Just fly away,” the man said.

“Samantha, do you have any comment? Can you explain what happened?”

Jamison’s lawyer then asked that man who Havranek was.

“He’s a newscaster, Channel 11,” the man said, before saying something inaudible to Havranek and the camera.

Jamison is still awaiting her arraignment and preliminary hearing, she’s now scheduled to face a judge on June 23 at 1 p.m.

