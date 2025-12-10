Charles Queenan, longtime K&L Gates leader and civic pillar, dies at 95

PITTSBURGH — Charles Queenan, prominent Pittsburgh lawyer and chairman emeritus at K&L Gates LLP who helped shape the city and region for decades, passed away on Dec. 3, 2025, at age 95.

Queenan had joined the law firm in 1956 and served as its chair for 25 years until 1990. He subsequently chaired both the board of trustees at Carnegie Mellon University and the board of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. His biography on K&L Gates’ website lists more than a dozen current and almost 50 past leadership roles with institutions of higher learning, industry organizations, public and private companies and civic and community entities and initiatives.

He was the first person recognized by K&L Gates as chairman emeritus.

