Children’s Home of Pittsburgh opens new space for children with medical complexities

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh has opened a new space for children who have medical complexities.

The newly renovated “Orange Unit” is a space designed to “promote healing, comfort, and growth while creating a bright, welcoming space where children can receive expert medical care while experiencing moments of joy, imagination and play,” according to information from the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh.

The new unit includes “Rosalyn’s Nook,” which is a designated spot for children in the Orange Unit to play. It is named in memory of Rosalyn, or “Rose,” who was born 24 weeks premature. The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh said Rosalyn developed a love of books, butterflies and the message of “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” before losing her medical battle. Those passions were implemented into Rosalyn’s Nook, which was open with help from her mother and father, Autumn and Richard.

“Providing this Nook in Rosalyn’s name brings so much comfort to our family,” Autumn said. “Rosalyn brought so much joy and laughter into our lives, and reading was one of the things that brought her peace and comfort during her time in care. Knowing that this space will bring comfort, imagination, and healing to other children and families gives us a small sliver of peace and allows her memory to continue making an impact.”

The nook includes a vibrant mural created by 1Stop Vinyl Shop and was supported by BOOM Concepts.

The Orange Unit will begin welcoming children on May 12.

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