Chilly Sunday morning will become sunny, seasonable afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a chilly start to this Sunday! Temperatures are in the 30s across the entire area, although winds are generally light at 5 mph or less. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and a nice, seasonable afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to around 10 mph throughout the day, but otherwise, it looks perfect!

It will turn cool again tonight, with overnight lows around 40 degrees, but a big warm-up occurs Monday as southwest winds take over. Much of the area should break into the upper 70s, with even warmer conditions by Tuesday.

The next cold front approaches Tuesday evening, bringing the potential for scattered strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail. We’ll get a break from the wet weather on Wednesday before another system moves through on Thursday.

