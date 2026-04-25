City of Pittsburgh to focus milling & paving on streets used for upcoming marathon

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh continues its 2026 milling and paving program next week, focusing on areas that will be used by thousands of runners for the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 3.

Streets being milled next week include:

North Braddock Avenue between the overpass and Finance Street

Portions of Frankstown Avenue between North Lang Avenue and Zodiac Way

East Liberty Boulevard at North Highland Avenue

North Highland Avenue at Hampton Street

Liberty Avenue between South Winebiddle Street and Aspen Street

Liberty Avenue between Edmond Street and South Mathilda Street

Streets being paved include:

North Braddock Avenue between the overpass and Finance Street

Portions of Frankstown Avenue between North Lang Avenue and Zodiac Way

East Liberty Boulevard at North Highland Avenue

North Highland Avenue at Hampton Street

Liberty Avenue between South Winebiddle Street and Aspen Street

Liberty Avenue between Edmond Street and South Mathilda Street

The schedule for the week of April 27 is available here.

Streets scheduled for resurfacing will be posted weekly on the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) website and will be publicized on the City’s social media channels.

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