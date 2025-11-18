Clark Howard: Be vigilant against fake online stores as holiday shopping season approaches

As the holiday shopping season approaches, consumers are urged to be vigilant against fake online stores that mimic well-known brands.

These fraudulent websites often entice shoppers with seemingly great deals, prompting them to enter payment information, only to never receive the goods they paid for.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard warns that scammers can easily create websites that appear legitimate, urging shoppers to verify web addresses before making purchases.

Howard emphasizes the importance of checking the web address for authenticity, advising consumers to manually type in the known website address if something seems off.

The prevalence of fake online stores increases during the holiday season, as scammers take advantage of the surge in online shopping.

